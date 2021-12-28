79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some Louisiana OMV locations closed amid COVID surge

1 hour 35 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, December 28 2021 Dec 28, 2021 December 28, 2021 1:24 PM December 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Several Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle locations are closed due to ongoing as the state sees a new wave of cases. 

As of Tuesday, a dozen OMV location across the state remained closed due to "impacts of COVID-19." Those locations can be found below. 

-Crowley

-Mandeville

-Chalmette

-Monroe

-Franklinton

Trending News

-New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)

-Jennings

-Shreveport

-Lafayette

-Westwego

-Livingston

-Winnsboro

The OMV is asking customers to use online services rather than visiting offices in person whenever possible. Reopening dates have not been announced for impacted locations at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days