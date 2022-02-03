42°
Slidell man allegedly tries to hire hit-man on business partner
SLIDELL - A businessman turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after he attempted to hire a hitman to kill his business partner.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Ahmad Slyyeh of Metairie tried to hire someone to murder the person whom he runs a business with in Slidell. After meeting with Slyyeh, the alleged hitman informed authorities of the plan.
Slyyeh was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday on one count of solicitation for murder. His bond was set at $225,000.
