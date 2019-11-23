61°
Slidell dog accidently drives car across 4 lanes of traffic

Saturday, November 23 2019
Source: Slidell Police
By: Chris Lunkin
Image: Slidell Police

SLIDELL - Slidell Police responded to a bizarre story about a dog who accidently drove a car through four lanes of traffic, Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a couple was pumping gas at a gas station with their pet chihuahua inside the vehicle. The dog accidently place the car into reverse, causing it to roll backwards across Gause Boulevard, a 4 lane highway.

Eventually, the car came to rest at the gas station across the street.

Miraculously, no other vehicles were hit. The owner did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle.

