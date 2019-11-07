Slaughter Fire Chief resigns

Billy Poche, former fire chief of Slaughter Photo: Facebook

EAST FELICIANA - Slaughter’s Fire Chief, Billy Poche resigned from his post on Wednesday night.

Poche told WBRZ he sent an official letter to the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore.

He said, “It’s time for the young people to step in.”

The 47-year-old former Chief was offered another job that will involve some travel and he looks forward to stepping into his new role.

Poche began serving as Fire Chief at the end of 2016.

In August, Poche and a police officer named Coy Hobgood made headlines for engaging in a physical altercation outside of a Jett's Food Mart. The incident was caught on camera, with video showing Hobgood throw punches at Poche. Hobgood resigned from his post the following day.

On Thursday, former Fire Chief Poche told WBRZ it had always been the plan for him to leave his position in December of 2019.