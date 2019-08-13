Slaughter town leaders staying mum on controversial fistfight

SLAUGHTER – Tuesday night was the first time those in Slaughter had the chance to hear from town leaders about a controversial fistfight caught on video between a police officer and the fire chief. Much to their dismay, leaders stayed quiet at the town meeting.

“Our attorney has instructed us not to comment on anything that happened,” said Mayor Robbie Jackson.

A crowd of people showed up at the meeting. They quickly left after realizing they weren't going to get the information they came for.

“I think what happened should be let out into the community,” said Margie Turner.

The meeting comes nearly a week after video captured former Slaughter police officer Coy Hobgood throw punches at Fire Chief Billy Poche. This happened at Jett’s Food Mart. In the video, Poche is seen walking up to Hobgood first, before things got heated. Hobgood resigned from the police department the next day.

“Coy resigned. I think Poche needs to resign. That’s how I feel,” said Turner. “Both were involved.”

Turner believes town leaders told Hobgood to resign. She, like many others, was looking forward to what they had to say about the incident.

“I pray for our town is all I'm going to say because I feel our town members have been left in limbo with nothing being said,” said another woman attending the meeting.

WBRZ asked Poche for comment after the meeting but he said, “not at this time.”

WBRZ went to Coy Hobgood’s house to get his side of the story. He was not home at the time. Hobgood was arrested on one charge of simple battery and has bonded out.