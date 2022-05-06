87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sinkhole discovered on I-10 exit ramp in New Orleans

2 hours 43 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, May 06 2022 May 6, 2022 May 06, 2022 2:41 PM May 06, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison
Photo: TTN New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A sinkhole was discovered on an I-10 exit late Thursday evening, prompting a portion of the off ramp to be closed.

DOTD told WWL-TV the sinkhole was found around 10:45 p.m. at Exit 231A eastbound to City Park Avenue and Metairie Road. Crews diverted traffic around the hole until barriers could be placed on the exit. Drivers are still able to use the exit.

Officials said they would investigate the cause of the sinkhole and the extent of any damages Friday morning. DOTD is asking drivers to be patient and drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days