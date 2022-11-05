62°
Silver Alert canceled after missing Shreveport woman found safe, State Police says
UPDATE: Ethel Wyche was located and is safe, State Police said late Saturday morning.
SHREVEPORT - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Friday night.
State Police said Ethel Wyche, also known as Ethel Pegues, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter's house on Lee Street in Shreveport.
Wyche is 5'2" and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to police. She has short, gray hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.
Wyche's family says she has a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethel Wyche should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office (318) 675-2170.
