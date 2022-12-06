Significant power outages reported along River Road near LSU

BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand households near LSU's campus lost power Tuesday afternoon.

Entergy reported roughly 1,600 households were affected as of around 3 p.m. Most of the outages were reported in the area of River Road and Brightside Drive.

The company could not immediately identify what caused the outages but said it expected to have power restored in a matter of hours.