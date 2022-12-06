77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Significant power outages reported along River Road near LSU

1 hour 53 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, December 06 2022 Dec 6, 2022 December 06, 2022 3:19 PM December 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand households near LSU's campus lost power Tuesday afternoon.

Entergy reported roughly 1,600 households were affected as of around 3 p.m. Most of the outages were reported in the area of River Road and Brightside Drive.

Trending News

The company could not immediately identify what caused the outages but said it expected to have power restored in a matter of hours. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days