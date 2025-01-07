Latest Weather Blog
Sid Edwards chooses campaign manager, charter school administrator as he rounds out mayoral staff
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards on Tuesday named two more members of his administrative team.
Mason Batts, mayoral campaign manager, will serve as Edwards' office's executive director. Batts previously served as a staffer in the state legislature.
As executive director, Batts will work to set policy, manage external affairs and serve as senior advisor to Edwards.
Director of External Relations and Dean of Culture for Helix Community Schools Christopher Toombs was also named to join the staff. He will be Edwards' executive assistant.
Earlier in the week, Edwards named senior commercial manager for PSC Group Lon Vicknair as his chief of staff.
Trending News
Edwards also named Baton Rouge businessman Charlie Davis as his chief administrative officer in December and retired BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff and former fiscal analyst Monique Appeaning as assistant chief administrative officers on Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
North Baton Rouge Outreach and Improvement Committee meets for first time Tuesday
-
President-elect Donald Trump makes controversial suggestion during press conference
-
2 bodies are found in the landing gear of JetBlue plane at...
-
Old Perkins Road temporarily blocked due to house fire; no injuries reported
-
Home off Florida Boulevard ruled total loss after fire