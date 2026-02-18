Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team plated five runs in the first inning to take control of their mid-day game against the Nicholls Colonels on Wednesday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium.
A first inning grand slam from LSU third baseman Trent Caraway highlighted the five-run first and LSU would plate three runs in the eighth to end the game early with a 12-1 win over Nicholls.
John Pearson would do the honors in the eighth inning with a three-run home run and the Tigers would win the 10-run rule victory, their third run rule win in five games.
LSU improved to 5-0 on the season with Wednesday’s win, while Nicholls dropped to 0-5.
“We didn’t give up a hit out of the bullpen, which is awesome,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It was good to get a couple of guys on the mound for the first time, like Reagan and Zion, because they’re going to be big parts of the pitching staff for the next three years. Very good overall job by our staff today.”
The Tigers return to action at 1 p.m. CT Friday when they face Indiana at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., in LSU’s first game at the Live Like Lou Jax Baseball Classic.
