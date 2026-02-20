Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - Southern University has two former Jags showing off their talent in the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans this week.

The event is held for the best NFL draft-eligible HBCU athletes to show off their talents to scouts. Former Jaguar defensive end Ckelby Givens and tight end Dupree Fuller are representing the Gold and Blue.

Both players spent the last four years on the Bluff. Givens finished his collegiate career with many accomplishments such as being named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and being named an FCS All-American.

Givens led the FCS with 27.5 tackles for loss in 2024. In 2025, Givens led the SWAC with 18.5 TFL's and 9.5 sacks.

Fuller transferred to Southern from Los Angeles Valley College ahead of the 2022 season. In his four years on the Bluff, Fuller played in 34 games and finished with 45 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl game will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium.