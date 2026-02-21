59°
Friends of the Seniors Gala held in New Roads

Saturday, February 21 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - The annual "Friends of the Seniors Gala" kicked off in New Roads on Saturday.

It started around 5 p.m. at the Circa Event Center. Guests enjoyed an auction, food and refreshments.

Lieutenant Russel Honore is tonight's key note speaker. The proceeds for the event will go toward supporting the community.

