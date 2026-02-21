73°
Black History Month event honors Black leaders in Baton Rouge

Friday, February 20 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents in Baton Rouge celebrated Black History Month with a program at the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Community Center on Friday morning.

The event honored Black leaders in the capitol city.

