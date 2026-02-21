Report: NFL receiver Rondale Moore dead at 25

Credit: Minnesota Vikings

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - Minnesota Vikings receiver Rondale Moore was found dead in a garage Saturday in southwest Indiana, according to WHAS11. He was 25.

The Floyd County Coroner's Office confirmed his death to WHAS11 Saturday night. Officials said Moore was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Moore, who played for Purdue in college, was drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.