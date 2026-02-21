73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Virtual vigil held a year after Southern coach Sean Wallace's death

4 hours 26 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 9:56 PM February 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's been one year since Southern University Assistant Football Coach Sean Wallace died after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trending News

Friday night, friends and family members held a vigil in his memory via Zoom. Wallace at the age of 53.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days