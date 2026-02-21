73°
Virtual vigil held a year after Southern coach Sean Wallace's death
BATON ROUGE - It's been one year since Southern University Assistant Football Coach Sean Wallace died after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Friday night, friends and family members held a vigil in his memory via Zoom. Wallace at the age of 53.
