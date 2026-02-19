73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic

3 hours 58 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 6:39 PM February 19, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - After starting the season 5-0 through the first week, No. 2 LSU baseball is headed to Jacksonville, Fla. for the Jax College Baseball Classic.

The Tigers will compete against Indiana on Friday at 1 p.m., Notre Dame on Saturday at 11 a.m. and UCF on Sunday at 2 p.m.

LSU is 9-3 in these early-season tournaments under head coach Jay Johnson. 

All of the games this weekend will be streamed on D1 Baseball Video, but there is a fee to watch.

Trending News

LSU is back home next Tuesday to take on McNeese at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days