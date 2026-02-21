65°
LSU men's basketball loses to No. 25 Alabama 90-83 for fifth loss in a row

1 hour 32 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, February 21 2026 Feb 21, 2026 February 21, 2026 7:39 PM February 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit: LSU Basketball on Twitter

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball lost to No. 25 Alabama 90-83 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, marking their fifth loss in a row.

LSU (14-13) is now 2-12 in conference games. Marquel Sutton led the Tigers in scoring, with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting with six rebounds.  

The Tigers play at Ole Miss on Wednesday at 8 p.m. central.

