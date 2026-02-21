66°
Report: NFL receiver Rondale Moore dead at 25
NEW ALBANY, Ind. - Minnesota Vikings receiver Rondale Moore was found dead in a garage Saturday in southwest Indiana, according to WHAS11. He was 25.
The Floyd County Coroner's Office confirmed his death to WHAS11 Saturday night. Officials said Moore was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.
His autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
Moore, who played for Purdue in college, was drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.
