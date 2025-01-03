68°
Sid Edwards announces two more administrative hires
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President-elect Sid Edwards has announced two more administrative hires.
Friday, Edwards said he would be appointing retired BRPD chief Jeff LeDuff as his Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. LeDuff currently advises individuals and businesses on safety and self-defense.
Edwards also said he would be appointing Monique Appeaning as another Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. Appeaning is a former fiscal analyst and special projects coordinator for the Louisiana Legislative Fiscal Office.
