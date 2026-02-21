Livingston Parish deputies locate parents of found child

67°
Saturday, February 21 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office found a missing child on Saturday.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the child was found on Suma Hill Road. 

Deputies said the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services originally took the child into custody. 

Sheriff Ard later confirmed that the parents of the child were located and the child was identified. 

