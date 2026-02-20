Several state governors meet with President Donald Trump to discuss ICE operations

BATON ROUGE — Several state governors met with President Donald Trump on Friday to discuss ICE deployment and the Supreme Court's rulings on tariffs.

More than 40 of the nation's governors are currently in Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association's annual Winter Meeting.

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the president shared what he learned from ICE's deployment in Minnesota, saying, "We'll only go where we're wanted."

The reveal comes as good news to governors who feared similar potential outcomes in their states following the killing of two U.S. citizens by ICE agents.

"We are watching an agency that has gone from $10 billion in funding to $85 billion in funding in a calendar year." Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "ICE is now the 13th largest military force in the world."

Moore went on to share his beliefs that ICE would do more harm than good in the state of Maryland.

"Until we can have an accountable agency that takes place, the type of surge that we saw in Minnesota is not welcome in Maryland," Moore said.

However, not all governors saw the deployment of ICE agents as a bad thing. Gov. Jeff Landry shared his belief that the federal government helped to deter crime in Louisiana.

"In Louisiana, we welcome them. We had a great operation, we brought ICE in... we focused on violent criminals, we had no problems," Landry said.

"It was a completely integrated operation under which local, state and federal partners worked together. We did not allow people to break our laws and get in the way and impede law enforcement in doing their lawful duty."

The governors also discussed their thoughts following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday.

"The tariff tax hit New Yorkers hard. The farmers with additional costs with everything from their feed and fertilizer that only comes from places like Canada and Ukraine, have been struggling enormously for the last year," Hochul said.

Gov. Jeff Landry responded to the Supreme Court's decision on social media, writing that it is "disappointing to see the Supreme Court strike down President Trump's tariffs."