68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium

3 hours 21 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 6:56 PM February 18, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern University baseball falls to 0-4 on the season after losing a Wednesday afternoon game to the UNO Privateers 14-5.

The Jags got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Xavier Bradley hit a solo homerun to left field. At the end of the second, the Jags trailed 4-1.

Eventually, the Privateer's offense took over the game to beat Southern by nine runs.

Trending News

The Jags will hit the road this weekend to participate in the Andre Dawson Classic. They will face Grambling, Texas Southern and Florida A&M starting Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days