Showers just before a pleasant weekend

After two nice days, the week will close with some showers. Fortunately, the system will be quick and weak, allowing pleasant weekend weather.

Next 24 Hours: The night will begin clear but expect some clouds to spread in from the west before daybreak Friday. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s. Winds will shift to the southeast at 5-10mph. Into Friday afternoon, clouds will thicken as high temperatures reach for the low 70s. A weak storm system will move in from the northwest with scattered showers mainly between 3pm and 3am. About a quarter to a half inch of rain is possible.

Up Next: Most of the rain will be over before the sun comes up on the weekend. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s but should clear the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon as some sunshine returns. The second half of the weekend looks quite nice with clear skies, lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Highs should be back into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday and could take a run at 80 degrees by Wednesday. Mid-week is the next chance for an isolated shower, but nothing organized is expected through the week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Surface high pressure will move east of the area overnight allowing winds to take on a southerly component. This will set up with local atmosphere with a period of moisture return ahead of the next storm system set to move through. An upper level trough will race across the southern third of the country Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. A surface low and associated fronts will race from Oklahoma southeast across Louisiana and Mississippi into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Compared to Tuesday’s system, a fairly similar scenario is advertised by the forecast models. That is, a quick shot of moderate rain is possible, mainly Friday afternoon and night, and thunderstorms are unlikely. Surface high pressure will regain control over the weekend with dry and mild weather. As the high shifts east, southeasterly winds will slowly take hold, pushing temperatures up early next week allowing high temperatures to challenge 80 degrees by Wednesday or Thursday. The central Gulf Coast should remain mostly dry and under the western edge of the broad surface high centered over the western Atlantic Ocean. The onshore flow could try to wring out an isolated shower or two by Wednesday.

