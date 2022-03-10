54°
Shots fired into home near O'Neal Lane overnight; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot at a suburban Baton Rouge home early Thursday morning.
The shooting was first reported around 3 a.m. on Firewood Drive off O'Neal Lane. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shots were fired from outside the house.
One of the victims suffered serious injuries, but both are expected to survive, police said.
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
