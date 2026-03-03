Lipsey's breaks ground on new office and distribution center along Highland Road

ST. GEORGE — Lipsey's is opening a new office and distribution center in St. George.

The new facility broke ground along Highland Road next to Ruffino's on Friday.

Lipsey's was founded in 1953 as S&S Wholesale, a wholesale hunting and fishing distributor. By 1993, it changed its name to Lipsey's. According to its website, the company is one of the largest independently owned, single-location firearms distributors in the country.

The company employs about 200 people, and the new facility is likely to expand the company's workforce, Sen. Bill Cassidy, who attended the groundbreaking, said.

The Advocate reports that the new building will replace Lipsey’s current headquarters at Exchequer Drive and Rieger Road.