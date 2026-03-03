As carbon capture industry grows, some remain hesitant toward new tech

BATON ROUGE - Carbon capture sequestration has sparked debate in Louisiana, with lawmakers introducing bills to regulate the industry.

While Louisiana has more carbon capture projects than any other state, some are concerned about how it could permanently alter the state's environment. Others argue that it's just a necessary part of doing business in Louisiana.

Carbon capture catches carbon dioxide emissions and stores the gas underground. Energy leaders like ExxonMobil advertise that the process reduces carbon emissions and is healthy for the environment. Residents who live near future projects, though, are worried about how it could impact their way of life.

Livingston Parish resident Carla Deyoung has become a vocal advocate against carbon capture. She feels like her concerns are not being heard.

"We feel like we are being sold out," Deyoung said.

In 2020, a high-pressure carbon pipeline broke in Mississippi, causing evacuations and injuring almost four dozen people. Carbon capture proponents say accidents also happen in natural gas and oil pipelines. Deyoung worries about the next incident if carbon capture expands in Louisiana.

"What are they going to do when there's an accident?" She said.

Currently, 65 carbon capture projects are proposed for Louisiana, more than any other state. Two are planned for Livingston Parish. While new technology often sparks apprehension, supporters maintain its potential benefits.

"Everybody in Louisiana supports change," State Senate President Cameron Henry told reporters Monday. "They just don't want anything to be different."

Henry says carbon capture is essential in attracting major industries, and adding too many regulations could drive companies out of Louisiana.