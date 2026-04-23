10 people shot inside Mall of Louisiana, building locked down

BATON ROUGE - Ten people were injured during a mass-shooting incident near the food court at the Mall of Louisiana on Thursday. Two sustained significant trauma and required surgery, Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said.

First responders transported six people to Our Lady of the Lake. One person showed up at Baton Rouge General with gunshot wounds. Details weren't known about the others.

"It does not appear to be a random act of violence," Morse said. "Two groups of people got into an argument at the food court and started shooting at each other."

It appears bystanders were among those hurt, the police chief said.

Mayor Sid Edwards praised the police response and was saddened at the violence.

"The devil lives everywhere," the mayor said.

The mall was closed, and the Baton Rouge General Hospital, which is across Bluebonnet Boulevard from the mall, was on lockdown for around an hour Thursday afternoon.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital have been placed under secured access. They provided the statement below:

As we continue to serve the needs of our community in the wake of this tragedy, we ask that all family members report to the main entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Please be advised that Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital are on secured access. We are asking that visitors and guests refrain from visiting our facility at this time, our emergency rooms will remain open at this time. Additional updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

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A WBRZ employee at the mall said she and others were herded with employees into the maze of tunnels that run among the mall's stores and taken to a holding area, pending a head count of patrons. Outside, rifle-toting police officers could be seen escorting families to their cars.

"I drove up and walked in right after the shooting," WBRZ producer Nikki Lee said. "There was already a helicopter and already lots of police officers going through the parking lots. I asked someone when I walked in the store and she said she had heard shots maybe three minutes before i walked in."

The incident began at 1:22 p.m., Morse said. There was no ongoing threat, he said.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, State Police and the FBI responded in addition to the Baton Rouge Police.