Sammy's Grill on Highland Road announces closure as it searches for new location

BATON ROUGE — Sammy's Grill on Highland Road announced the closure of the location on Sunday afternoon.

"As our lease has come to an end, the property owners have chosen to move in a different direction," the restaurant said in a social media post. "We respect their decision, are grateful for the many years we called Highland home, and are excited for what comes next."

The restaurant known for its crawfish has been a Baton Rouge and LSU tradition since 1988.

While the Highland location will close its doors on June 14, the restaurant says it's actively searching for a new home. The Prairieville location will continue serving customers in the meantime.

"Thank you for nearly 40 years of memories. Stay tuned for updates on our future location—we’re not done yet."