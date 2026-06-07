Latest Weather Blog
Sammy's Grill on Highland Road announces closure as it searches for new location
BATON ROUGE — Sammy's Grill on Highland Road announced the closure of the location on Sunday afternoon.
"As our lease has come to an end, the property owners have chosen to move in a different direction," the restaurant said in a social media post. "We respect their decision, are grateful for the many years we called Highland home, and are excited for what comes next."
The restaurant known for its crawfish has been a Baton Rouge and LSU tradition since 1988.
While the Highland location will close its doors on June 14, the restaurant says it's actively searching for a new home. The Prairieville location will continue serving customers in the meantime.
Trending News
"Thank you for nearly 40 years of memories. Stay tuned for updates on our future location—we’re not done yet."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Third annual Feliciana Wildflower Festival draws crowds to downtown Clinton
-
Ochsner Baton Rouge hosts event in honor of National Cancer Survivors' Day
-
St. Vincent de Paul of Baton Rouge opens new thrift store and...
-
Ascension and Livingston parishes close waterways until further notice due to rising...
-
Fire crews respond to early morning fire along La. 1019
Sports Video
-
Building the trenches: Saints fortify offensive line
-
Saints slotting Jonas Sanker at "Star" position
-
Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room
-
"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield
-
Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants for 2026 season