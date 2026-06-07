Ascension and Livingston parishes close waterways until further notice due to rising water

GONZALES — Waterways in Livingston and Ascension parish were closed Saturday due to rising water levels.



In Ascension, The closure came as hazardous conditions enter the area, including high water, strong currents, floating debris and reduced visibility.



Residents are urged to avoid waterways and remain aware as conditions continue to be monitored.



Livingston Parish also closed its waterways on Saturday morning following a proclamation of emergency by Parish President Randy Delatte, as several low-lying areas near waterways began to flood due to the rising water.



One of the areas that saw this was at the Canal Bank Club on the Amite River Diversion Canal, which saw water levels rise to the point where water has started to flood into the parking lot.



"We're right at that beginning of the boating season, kids have gotten out of school last week and everybody's ready to go and primed up to get on the river, the weather's getting great and everything, but the rain and everything is just holding everything up," Canal Bank Club General Manager Anthony Gregoire said.



Livingston's Emergency Preparedness Director Chris Anderson says the closure is due to the rising water levels throughout the parish's waterways due to persistent strong west and southeast winds.



The Storm Station has been tracking that pattern for the last week.



"When that water starts getting pushed west over an enclosed space, it piles up on the westward side, and you see an increase in water levels. Rain can certainly allow the local rivers to swell," Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron said.



The parish sheriff's office and Wildlife and Fisheries says they have been patrolling the waterways, but there are some exceptions for who can be on the water during the closure.



"Which is still allowed if you're a commercial fishermen, you have to have an appropriate licensing," Anderson said.



Residents in Livingston and Ascension say they were upset when they found out about the closures.



"We were going to go on our boat and we could've gone tubing. We can't launch boats in Livingston or Ascension parish," Maddox Hubbs said.



Others say it was the right decision to make, saying the water is high at places like Fred's on the River in Praireville.



"Yes. Not only for the houses in the camp, but safety on the boats too because there's a lot of debris floating underneath the water that you can't see," Edward Jumonville said.



Anderson says they are going to continue monitoring the levels and will provide updates on the waterways tomorrow.