86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentwood road to be closed Monday for culvert replacement

1 hour 40 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 5:35 PM June 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - B Alford Road in Kentwood will be closed Monday morning through early afternoon while crews replace a culvert. 

Tangipahoa Parish government said the road will be closed near the intersection with La. Highway 1056 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Trending News

No traffic will be allowed in the construction zone, but detours are posted in the area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days