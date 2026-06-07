Sunday PM Forecast: Still not rain-free, but storm chances are stepping down

Although rain won’t shut off entirely, the storm coverage will steadily drop as the week progresses. As those showers clear out, summer heat will take center stage across the Capital Region.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will increase across the area Sunday night. While the evening begins partly cloudy, most of us will wake up to gray skies early Monday. Expect another warm, sticky night with lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. While most neighborhoods will stay dry, a stray overnight or early morning shower cannot be ruled out. Clouds will hang around throughout much of Monday, keeping highs in the upper 80s. However, any neighborhoods lucky enough to catch a few peeks of sun could flirt with 90°. Keep an umbrella handy for the afternoon, as another round of scattered storms pops up. Roughly half of the Capital Region will catch a brief downpour. Because a few could overlap with the evening rush hour, watch out for slick roads on the drive home.





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Up Next: More sun and fewer storms on Tuesday will nudge highs into the lower 90s. That said, the day won’t be rain-free. New data suggest that lingering moisture may fire an isolated crop of afternoon storms, especially along and south of I-10. Still, with rain chances dropping, more will have success dodging the downpours. Rain coverages reach a minimum by midweek, with ~20% of the area dealing with rain on a given afternoon. Expect a run of days in the 90s as a result of less rain, and when accounting for humidity, the heat index will climb into the triple digits. Less rain means that afternoon highs will consistently climb into the low 90s. When accounting for humidity, the heat index will soar into the triple digits at peak warming. Looking ahead to next weekend, signs point to a few more storms popping up across the area. The weekend won’t be a washout, but heavy rain and lightning may once again be a nuisance.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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