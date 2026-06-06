Saints slotting Jonas Sanker at "Star" position

NEW ORLEANS - With Alontae Taylor getting a big payday from the Tennessee Titans, that left the star position open on the New Orleans Saints defense. Second-year defensive back Jonas Sanker has been slotted in that role with Taylor gone.

As a rookie, Sanker got plenty of time on the field. The former Virginia Cavalier started 16 games at safety after Julion Blackmon's season ending injury in week one.

"Obviously we know the explosive player that he is," said Saints head coach Kellen Moore on Sanker's talents. "Jonas has that versatility, he can play inside, and it's those positions inside, that star position plays more often like a safety than playing corner."

With a good amount of NFL starts already under his belt entering year two of his professional career, Sanker learned by doing as a rookie. However, he also got to watch and learn Alontae Taylor succeed at the star position last year.

"Being able to see up close what Alontae was able to do in that role was definitely exciting," said Sanker. "Seeing someone able to do it at such a high level helped me kind of see this is what it looks like."