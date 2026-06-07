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World champs: Mikaylah Williams, Milaysia Fulwiley win gold at World Cup

4 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 2:47 PM June 07, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

WARSAW, Poland - When Mikaylah Williams and Milaysia Fulwiley come back to Baton Rouge, they'll be coming home with gold medals. Williams and Fulwiley led the way for Team USA at the FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup as the Americans defeated Team Australia 21-20.

After hitting the overtime game-winner in the semi-final against Azerbaijan, Williams came up big again in the gold medal game. The LSU guard hit the game-winning shot to clinch Team USA's fourth gold medal.

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Williams scored four points in the win, and Fulwiley led the Americans with nine. Both players are entering their senior seasons at LSU.

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