Person of interest in mall shooting can't be confirmed as participant, arrested on unrelated charges

WATSON — Livingston Parish deputies say they cannot confirm whether the man detained in Watson on Thursday was involved in the Mall of Louisiana shooting that left one person dead and five others injured.

Marcus Washington Jr. was found with drugs and a gun during the investigation. Deputies arrested him on those charges and booked him into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

"Unfortunately for Washington, during our investigation this evening, he was found to be in possession of Schedule II CDS Narcotics and a Firearm," deputies said.

Marcus Washington Jr. was previously arrested after allegedly bringing a stolen gun, equipped with a machine gun conversion device, to Istrouma High School in February. Washington was booked on multiple gun-related charges.

According to court documents, Washington recently had his ankle monitor removed and his monitoring reduced.

Deputies say they understand residents were concerned about the incident. They say there will be a heavy increase in deputy presence as the investigation continues.

This investigation is ongoing.