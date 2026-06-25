2 Your Town Clinton: East Feliciana landmark brings model railroading history to the public

JACKSON - Open twice a month, one locomotive landmark in East Feliciana takes visitors back in time, traveling via tiny train tracks.

The Old Hickory Train Museum tells the real-life story of one of America's earliest railroads, educating the public about model railroading and entertaining guests.

Outside, upon arrival, guests are welcomed by the Old Hickory Railroad, a once-operating track that now sits as a reminder of the town played in history. In 2015, Mike Salmon told WBRZ that crews spent more than forty hours a week restoring a contemporary replica of the 1833 Old Hickory steam train.

"We started wherever we could to refurbish the train, knowing full well we had to take it down to take it all apart," Salmon said at the time.

Train enthusiasts keep the museum moving. Clay Fourrier says his love dates back to his childhood when he would hang out at the train station waiting for them to pass.

"We would watch the trains, the real trains come in, and they were big steamer trains. Smoke belched out," Fourrier said.

The museum is open to the public on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.