The fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival returns to Whitney Plantation in Edgard honoring Leona Tate

EDGARD — As communities across the country prepare to commemorate Juneteenth, one Louisiana Instituition is inviting families to celebrate freedom through history, culture, music and community engagement.

The fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival returns to Whitney Plantation in Edgard on June 13, offering free admission, live entertainment, educational programming and opportunities to reflect.

Trenice Cooper, Deputy Director of Operations at the Whitney Plantation Museum and Dr. Ibrahima Seck Director of Research

The Whitney Plantation experience is different than what most people might expect when visiting a plantation.

"We are a historical site that is a virtual memorial to African Americans that were enslaved at Whitney Plantation," Trenice Cooper, Deputy Director of Operations at the Whitney Plantation Museum, said. "It's a different environment. It brings up the history that we should never forget here in America."

Whitney Plantation strengthens its connections through historical experiences and connects them to present-day conversations.

"Our goal is to allow people to never forget that their freedom is something that we should celebrate," Cooper said.

Guests are expected to travel from all over the country, with over 2,000 people expected to attend the event

"We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our freedom in America and also to celebrate African American culture. Our religion, our practices, our foods," Cooper added.

Dr. Ibrahima Seck, Director of Research at the plantation, said he hopes people take away the fact that they could be a missionary.

"What I always tell visitors is that once they go home, they should talk to their communities," Dr. Seck said. "Talk about the Whitney Plantation, talk about slavery. Check the curriculum and see what is being taught to the children and grandchildren."

Leona Tate, who was one of the first children to desegregate a school in the United States, will speak at the Let Freedom Reign panel discussion at the event.

"We want to get people to understand the power of our freedom," Cooper said. "But not only that, but also to get Leona Tate honored at Whitney Plantation, as well, as she is a pioneer of freedom."

The Whitney Plantation's fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival will take place on June 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free with registration.