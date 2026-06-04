"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield

NEW ORLEANS - When the New Orleans Saints signed Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract, Alvin Kamara's future in New Orleans seemed to be in doubt after a lackluster 2025. But for now, both well-paid running backs are with the team, and practicing after Kamara's surprise appearance at OTAs earlier this week.

Assuming both players play for New Orleans this season, Kamara splitting carries wouldn't be anything new, which the 30-year-old realizes.

"We've done it here before," said Kamara. "You saw Mark (Ingram) and I, you saw Latavius (Murray) and I. I think having two talented backs benefits each back. I'm excited. I think we'll have an opportunity to create some big plays and share the love between everybody."

After having an offense that ranked 31st in yards per carry in 2025, Saints head coach Kellen Moore could have two quality backs in his running back room.

"As you navigate some of the business stuff, signing Travis and seeing how all these pieces work together, I think that's a little bit of the challenge as you're building your roster. That room could always use some depth."

Currently, Kamara has a cap hit of just under $10.5 million.