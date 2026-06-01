Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants for 2026 season

NEW YORK — Former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to the New York Giants, signing with the franchise eight years after his last stint with the organization.

The Giants announced the move on social media, bringing Beckham back to the team that selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and launched his professional career.

Ready for Odell’s return ?? pic.twitter.com/ZeFeUylYlT — New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2026

The 33-year-old wide receiver did not play during the 2025 season while serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Beckham last appeared in the NFL in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, where he caught nine passes for 55 yards in nine games. His most impactful season in recent years came in 2021, when he helped the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl before suffering a torn ACL during the championship game.

One of the most dynamic receivers of his era, Beckham made an immediate impact after arriving from LSU. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 after recording 91 receptions, 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games for the Giants.