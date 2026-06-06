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Restaurants offering special deals during Zachary's second annual Restaurant Week

1 hour 58 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2026 Jun 6, 2026 June 06, 2026 3:41 PM June 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Several restaurants in Zachary are offering special deals during Zachary's second annual Restaurant Week.

The week-long event begins on Sunday and runs until June 13, with participating restaurants offering three courses for one price. Most restaurants will offer an appetizer, an entree and a dessert.

Participating restaurants include Agave Blue, Bara Eats, Blue Bubble, CC's Coffee House, Cafe Phoenicia, Cajun Catch, El Mejor Mexican, Genivieve Sushi, Mami's Mexican Restaurant, Off the Hook, Parish Crawfish, Peach Cobbler Factory, Spicy Nacho, Sweet Stirrings, T&T Smokehouse, T'Quila's and Walk-On's. 

The event offers residents a great opportunity to dine out and support local businesses. 

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