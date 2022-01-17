59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shooting reported at hotel along Airline Highway

2 hours 35 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, January 17 2022 Jan 17, 2022 January 17, 2022 11:29 AM January 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by gunfire at a hotel near I-12 late Monday morning. 

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. at the OYO Hotel along Airline Highway near the I-12 on-ramp. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was wounded, but no other details on the victim's condition were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days