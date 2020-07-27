77°
Shooting on Longfellow Drive leaves one person injured

Monday, July 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge early Monday morning.

A representative with the police department confirmed that officers responded to an incident involving gunfire that occurred within the 5600 block of Longfellow Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

Officials say one person was wounded and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, few details have been provided related to the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident.

