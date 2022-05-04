89°
Sheriff warns of scammer posing as parish worker
WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials are warning residents about a man going door-to-door pretending to be a government worker.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared photos of the man, seen driving a silver/gray GMC pick-up truck. Another photo taken on the porch of someone's home showed the man carrying a clipboard.
The sheriff's office did not provide further details about the crimes.
Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts or identity should contact authorities at (225)382-5200.
