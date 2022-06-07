Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Deputies caught lying about their hours, booked for malfeasance
BATON ROUGE – Two former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were arrested Monday afternoon, accused of double-dipping and getting paid for hours they didn't work.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Michael Arthur, 27, and Andre Weber, 25, were booked with theft and malfeasance in office.
“Both men are suspected of fraudulently receiving payment for security work as well as receiving payment for off-duty security work while simultaneously on-duty for the Sheriff’s Office. Arthur is accused of theft of more than $5,000. Weber is accused of theft of less than $1,000,” the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement.
The sheriff’s office said it was made aware of the allegations last week and conducted an investigation of both men before firing them.
