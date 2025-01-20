Severe winter weather causes trash collection to be delayed across capital region

Local trash collection across the capital region is being postponed ahead of Tuesday's extremely cold weather and potential snowfall.

Local governments and schools have also announced their closures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Local trash pickup will not happen in the following areas:

Gonzales:

- Trash collection for City of Gonzales residents on Tuesday, January 21 will be delayed.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

- There will be no garbage pickup in Zachary on Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to winter weather. Residents whose regular pickup day is Tuesday, Waste Management has rescheduled it for Friday, Jan. 24.

- East Baton Rouge Parish residents with Republic Services as their trash providers will not have their garbage picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 21. They're still making a decision for Wednesday.



Iberville Parish:

- Garbage collection for Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22 will be temporarily suspended due to severe winter weather conditions. Crews will work diligently throughout the weekend to ensure all routes are caught up.

Pointe Coupee Parish:

- Pointe Coupee Parish trash collection will not operate Tuesday, Jan. 21 or Wednesday, Jan. 22. Tuesday routes will be recovered on Friday and Wednesday routes will be recovered on Saturday. Collection is on standby for Thursday's route.

West Baton Rouge Parish:

- Due to the upcoming winter weather, Waste Pro will not run routes this coming Tuesday or Wednesday. Any further updates will be posted to the West Baton Rouge Parish Government Facebook Page.

WM will not have trash collection across the Baton Rouge Metro area and surrounding parishes, including West Feliciana, St. Helena, Livingston and Tangipahoa, on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Service will also be suspended in St. James Parish, as well as the towns of Gramercy and Lutcher.

