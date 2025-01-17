Some governments, public buildings announce Tuesday closures ahead of freeze

State offices and some local governments have announced that they will remain closed Tuesday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also begun to announce closures.

Government offices are already closed on Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and these governments have announced Tuesday closures:

Ascension Parish

Sheriff's business offices

Parish government

Gonzales city government offices

East Baton Rouge Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices

Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish Government

St. Helena Parish

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office



St. Mary Parish

Parish administrative offices

All state offices, including state museums, Louisiana State Police, the state archives, the state employees' retirement system and the Secretary of State's offices, will also be closed.