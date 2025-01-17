School closures announced ahead of January Arctic blast

With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and struggle to reach the upper 30s next week, several schools have announced their closures in anticipation of icy roads and hazardous conditions. State and local offices have also announced closures.

Here is a list of schools that will remain closed after the MLK holiday:

Assumption Parish:

- All public schools in Assumption Parish, as well as district offices, will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

- FranU will be closed, but will operate remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

- Redesign School Louisiana schools Dalton Elementary and Lanier Elementary will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

- EduCare Academy 1 and 2 will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

- The City of Baker School System will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

- Catholic High School's campus will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

- LSU's campus will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21; classes will continue in a format determined by each instructor.

West Feliciana Parish:

- West Feliciana Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Outside of the capital area, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be operating remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 21 and 22.

All school districts have announced that they will monitor the weather at the start of the week. WBRZ will update this story with new closures as they are announced.