Severe threat now over for the Capital Area

*Update* - Shower and thunderstorms are now moving out the viewing area. This means the severe threat is over.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The low in the morning will be around 54 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Some lingering spotty showers will be possible in the AM hours, but the 2nd half of the day should be dry. Highs will top out around 62 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Up Next: Skies will completely clear out for Mardi Gras with high's in the 60's. That nice weather is expected to continue into Wednesday, with highs warming into the upper 60's. Clouds will return to the area by Thursday but the next rain chance will hold off until at least Friday. The best chance of rain as of right now looks to be on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will cool down once again and skies will begin to clear on Sunday.

– Balin

