Several juveniles arrested after starting fires with stolen flare gun in Springhill

SPRINGHILL - Three juveniles were arrested after allegedly stealing a flare gun from a local Walmart and shooting flares into a field behind the store, causing fires in the area.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division, they responded to an arson event in Webster Parish on September 12, where the LDAF and Webster Parish Fire Department extinguished a fire that burned one acre of field area.

The Webster Parish Fire Department had previously known of the alleged shoplifting and found several used flares where the fires happened. They contacted the Springhill Police Department, who identified four juveniles involved, and three were arrested. Police charged them with theft by shoplifting and the LDAF charged them with two counts of simple arson.

One juvenile is still at large.