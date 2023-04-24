Latest Weather Blog
Several big retail chains filing for bankruptcy, Baton Rouge locations here to stay for now
BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy two years after closing the Baton Rouge location near the newly built Amazon fulfillment center. It comes as several retail chains are closing storefronts around the country.
Amazon and other online sites have changed the way consumers shop, offering convenience and cheap prices from the comfort of home.
"You think people want to leave their house? I mean let's be real I don't want to come all the way out here twice a week. I can go order my clothes from Amazon, they're coming in tomorrow," shopper Cody Cunningham said.
Bed Bath and Beyond is one of many iconic chains that struggled to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, Party City and David's Bridal also filed for bankruptcy.
Online shopping has been available for a long time, but the pandemic made people adapt to new habits, like grocery shopping from a phone app.
"Me and my girlfriends family actually shop from home and get our groceries delivered, it's a lot more convenient than having to get out your house. The only reason we come to the mall is because it's something to do here," shopper Joseph Pettit said.
Although shopping in person may be the old way of doing things, some of the younger people still enjoy trips to the mall for some retail therapy.
"I like coming to the mall, even though online shopping is a little more, I feel like its funner to look at stuff like perfumes that you don't know what they smell like and stuff," shopper Kadence Brignac said.
None of the Baton Rouge locations for any of the chain stores that are filing for bankruptcy plan on closing as of now.
