Several arrested in drug bust following search warrant by Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND — Two men were arrested for possession with intent to distribute on Thursday after a search by the Hammond Police Department led to multiple arrests.

According to the department, in early 2026, officers with the Narcotics Division began investigating a residence on North Holly Street for the distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

During the investigation, officers said a suspected overdose at the residence allowed detectives to recover a small amount of illegal narcotics. The suspected overdose victim was transported to a hospital and later discharged.

A search warrant executed at the residence on Thursday led to the arrest of seven people, with five of those arrested having outstanding warrants.

The search also resulted in the recovery of multiple bags of suspected heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and pills, containers containing suspected methadone, suboxone films, a stolen handgun, two digital scales and several syringes.

Out of the seven arrested, 49-year-old Michael Penn and 51-year-old Michael Johnson of Hammond were booked into the Hammond City Jail on charges including possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Penn, who has a recent conviction for drug conspiracy charges with the Drug Enforcement Administration, was released from federal probation in 2024.